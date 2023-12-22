comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  LIC share price jumps over 7% to hit a 52-week high on getting a one-time 25% shareholding exemption from govt
LIC share price jumps over 7% to hit a 52-week high on getting a one-time 25% shareholding exemption from govt

 Livemint ,Edited By Nishant Kumar

LIC share price jumped over 7 per cent to hit a 52-week high after govt grants exemption to achieve a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.

LIC share price has gained nearly 12 per cent this year so far. (Pixabay)Premium
LIC share price jumped over 7 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of 820.05 in morning trade on BSE on Friday, December 22, a day after the company said the government had granted a one-time exemption to it to achieve minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.

LIC share price opened at 805.05 against the previous close of 764.55 and soon jumped 7.3 per cent to hit its 52-week high. Around 9:50 am, the stock was 5.49 per cent up at 806.50.

LIC share price has gained nearly 12 per cent this year so far (as of December 21 close) while the equity benchmark Sensex has gained over 16 per cent in the same period.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India can now achieve a minimum public shareholding (MPS) of 25 per cent by May 2032 as the government has granted a one-time exemption to the life insurance major in this regard.

Also Read: LIC can achieve minimum public shareholding of 25% by May 2032 as govt grants one-time exemption

LIC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, December 21 that the Department of Economic Affairs has decided ‘in the public interest’, to grant a one-time exemption to achieve 25 per cent MPS within 10 years from the date of listing i.e., till May 2032.

As Mint reported earlier, the capital markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted five years to large-cap companies for achieving the MPS limit. However, media reports said earlier this year that the government is likely to extend the 25 per cent public float exemption for the life insurer much beyond five years.

“For issuers with a post-issue market capital exceeding 100,000 crore, the requirement of minimum public float will be reduced from 10 per cent of post-issue market capital to 10,000 crore plus 5 per cent of the incremental amount beyond 100,000 crore,'' said the market regulator.

LIC, which debuted on the bourses on May 17, 2022, was originally required to meet the 25 per cent MPS rule by 2027. However, the government has granted an extension of 10 years to India's largest life insurer for the same.

Also Read: Market outlook 2024: Brace for volatility; banking, auto, infra may shine

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 22 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST
