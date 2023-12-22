LIC share price jumps over 7% to hit a 52-week high on getting a one-time 25% shareholding exemption from govt
LIC share price jumped over 7 per cent to hit a 52-week high after govt grants exemption to achieve a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.
LIC share price jumped over 7 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹820.05 in morning trade on BSE on Friday, December 22, a day after the company said the government had granted a one-time exemption to it to achieve minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.
