LIC is India’s most privileged insurer. So why is it losing its way?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 10 Feb 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Summary
- Its unparalleled size, reach and government backing give it benefits no other insurance company enjoys. Yet LIC’s stock has been flat since it was listed in October 2022. What gives?
India’s insurance sector is the 10th largest in the world, expected to be worth $170 billion by 2027. Driven by increased digitisation and awareness of the importance of insurance, the sector has grown at leaps and bounds since the pandemic. Still, only 18% of India’s insurance-eligible population has cover, meaning there’s ample scope for the sector to grow.
