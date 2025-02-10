LIC is India’s most privileged insurer. So why is it losing its way?

So far, these proposed changes have led to a sales push for older products before they come into effect, distorting the year-on-year comparison. Some of these changes have caused short-lived spurts in its stock-price, but a sustainable rally will emerge only when its core business of life insurance recovers. While LIC’s strategic shifts are expected to help over the medium to long term, we can only hope that the rules of the game do not change in the time it takes for the benefits to emerge.