LIC share price likely to see 51% upside, surge towards IPO price, amid deepening market cap discount: ICICI Securities
LIC share price has fallen over 10% year-to-date (YTD), while the stock is down over 5% in the past one year. However, LIC shares are still trading more than 35% lower than its issue price.
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the state-run largest life insurer, are projected to rise more than 50% from the current levels as deepening market cap discount to embedded value (EV) posits attractive valuation, analysts said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started