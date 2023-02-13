LIC share price may give 25% return in long term, says Yes Securities
- LIC share price may bounce back and go up to ₹770 apiece levels in long term, believes Yes Securities
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India today hit new low of ₹605.10 apiece on NSE. Extending the sell off triggered after Adani-Hindenburg row, LIC share price today opened lower and went on to hit new life-time low, which is more than 50 per cent below the upper price band of its initial public offering (IPO). However, Yes Securities is highly bullish on the insurance counter. The brokerage believes that LIC share price may go up to ₹770 apiece levels from its current market price, which is ₹605 today.
