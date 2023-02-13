LIC share price may give 25% return in long term, says Yes Securities

Highlighting the reason for being bullish on LIC shares, Yes Securities says, "The ULIP product line, which is low-margin, has risen faster than other Non-Par products. Management states that LIC’s market share in ULIP is small and there is more headroom for this product line to grow. However, its impact on margin will be offset by Non-Par Savings (Non-ULIP) and Annuities. It may be noted that there have been 6 new product launches in 9M, all in the Non-ULIP Non-Par segment, barring one. On repricing, Annuity prices had been revised in August, which also impacted margin negatively. The repricing on Annuity products was done to make the product more competitive and growth will more than offset the negative impact on margin."