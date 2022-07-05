LIC shares: Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy' tag

“LIC enjoys a high market share in the Annuity segment (77% in FY21) due to its strong positioning in the group business. The share of Annuity in total new business mix stood at 21% in FY21. Annuity has enabled LIC to report high VNB margin of 118% in the Non-PAR segment and it has an immense growth potential. However, private players are also catching up fast as they have reported 23-131% CAGR over the past three years (FY19-22)," the note stated.