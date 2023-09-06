LIC share price rallies over 4%; extends gains for fourth straight session1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST
LIC sold a total of 53,62,088 equity shares of Welspun Corp from November 10, 2022, to September 4, 2023.
LIC share price rallied more than 4% in the early trade on Wednesday, extending gains for the fourth straight session. LIC shares jumped as much as 4.52% to ₹690.00 apiece on the BSE.
