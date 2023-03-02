LIC share price rebounds from life-time low. Should you buy in this pullback?
- LIC share price may go up to ₹640 apiece levels in short term, believe stock market experts
Stock market today: Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India or LIC shares have been in uptrend after hitting fresh life-time low of ₹566 per share on 27th February 2023 on NSE. LIC share price today opened upside and made intraday high of ₹605.45 levels on NSE within few minutes of stock market's opening today. After climbing to this intraday high, LIC shares logged around 7 per cent rise in last three straight sessions.
