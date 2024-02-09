LIC share price rises 5% to scale 52-week highs post Q3 results; Net profit rose 49% year-on-year
Stock Market today- Life Insurance Corporation Of India share price gained more than 5% to touch fresh 52-week highs in morning trades on Friday post Q3 results posted by the company on Thursday after the market hours. LIC had reported strong net profit growth of 49% year-on-year.
