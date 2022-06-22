LIC share price rises on third straight session. Right time to accumulate?2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 10:33 AM IST
- LIC share price may give strong upside movement after giving breakout above ₹700 levels on closing basis, believe experts
LIC share price: After making a new low of ₹650 per equity share on the NSE, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) share price has been rising for the last three consecutive sessions. LIC shares opened upside for the third day in a row and surged on to hit an intraday high of ₹678.80 apiece levels, logging around 2 per cent rise from its yesterday's close of ₹665.20 per share.