LIC share price rises over 1% even as the insurer gets penalty notice worth ₹116 crore
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) share price: LIC share price rose 1.8% on Wednesday's trading session despite the insurer's announcement on Tuesday that tax authorities had issued a demand notice for approximately ₹116 crore due to nonpayment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the 2017–18 tax year. LIC share price today opened at ₹838.80 apiece on BSE. LIC share price touched an intraday high of ₹853 and an intraday low of ₹837.45. According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, LIC share price has been forming higher top higher bottom. The 20 DEMA support is placed around ₹800, followed by a swing low at 746.
