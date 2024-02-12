LIC share price surges over 6%, brokerages raise target price on robust Q3 results; will the rally continue?
LIC share price climbs over 6% on brokerages upgrading stock and impressive Q3 results. JPMorgan, Religare, and Kotak Institutional Equities raise target prices for LIC stock.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) share price climbed by more than 6% on Monday's session, touching an intraday high of ₹1,150 on BSE. The rise in LIC share price today was in response to brokerages upgrading the stock and raising target prices in the midst of impressive Q3 results. LIC share price today opened at ₹1,149.95 apiece on BSE today. At 12:19 IST, LIC share price was trading at ₹1,053.20 apice, down over 2%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started