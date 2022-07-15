LIC share price gains as embedded value rises slightly2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 09:32 AM IST
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) gained about a per cent on the BSE to ₹720 in Friday's opening deals after the insurance giant on Thursday reported the Indian Embedded Value (IEV) at ₹5,41,492 crore ( ₹5.41 trillion) as of March 31, 2022, as compared to ₹5.39 trillion as of September 2021 and ₹95,605 crore as of March 31, 2021.