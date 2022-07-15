Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) gained about a per cent on the BSE to ₹720 in Friday's opening deals after the insurance giant on Thursday reported the Indian Embedded Value (IEV) at ₹5,41,492 crore ( ₹5.41 trillion) as of March 31, 2022, as compared to ₹5.39 trillion as of September 2021 and ₹95,605 crore as of March 31, 2021.

“The rising interest rate has impacted the value of bonds, government securities and other fixed income papers. These have been factored in while calculating the latest Indian embedded value of LIC. The mark-to-market losses have been around ₹40,000 crore since September till 31 March, 2022. However, the policy sales business has grown and that’s how the net growth in EV is ₹2,000 crore," LIC's Managing Director Raj Kumar told reporters.

The Embedded Value (EV) is a measure of the consolidated value of shareholders' interest in the life insurance business. It represents the present value of shareholders' interests in the earnings distributable from the assets allocated to the business after sufficient allowance for the aggregate risks in the business.

“The Indian Embedded Value (IEV) determination exercise has been completed. The IEV report issued by Milliman Advisors LLP has been adopted by the board on July 14, 2022," Kumar added.

Going forward, the IEV will be disclosed on six monthly basis, that is, at the end of March and September, every year, he said. As of September 30, 2021, the corporation's embedded value stood at ₹5,39,686 crore.

The IEV as of September 30, 2021 was significantly higher than the IEV of March 2021 due to the bifurcation of funds that was carried out by LIC following changes in the LIC Act during the FY 2021-22, the state-run insurer said in a release.

“The change in EV has to be looked at in totality. There was a market movement downwards and that impact of around ₹40,000 crore has been captured in the calculation. However, the other factors increased such as the Value of New Business (VNB) and hence the net growth of around ₹2,000 crore (in March 2022) compared to September 2022," its Executive Director (Actuarial) K R Ashok said.

The Return on embedded value (ROEV) for March 21, 2022 stood at 11.9% as compared to 36.9% for March 2021. The insurer’s value of new business or VNB (the actual value of income from the sales during a certain quarter, half year or full year) for the year ended March 2022 has increased to ₹7,619 crore from ₹4,167 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021 and ₹1,583 crore at the end September.