LIC stock touches ₹900 mark for first time since listing; mcap jumps ₹1.82 lakh crore in less than 3 months
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest life insurer, soared 5.30% in today's intraday to touch ₹900 apiece, a level not seen since its listing in May 2022. This also represents the stock's new 52-week high. The insurance behemoth was listed on the Indian stock exchanges on May 17, 2022, at ₹875.25 apiece as compared to the issue price of ₹949.
