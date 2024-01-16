LIC stock touches ₹900 mark for first time since listing; mcap jumps ₹1.82 lakh crore in less than 3 months

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest life insurer, soared 5.30% in today's intraday to touch ₹900 apiece, a level not seen since its listing in May 2022. This also represents the stock's new 52-week high. The insurance behemoth was listed on the Indian stock exchanges on May 17, 2022, at ₹875.25 apiece as compared to the issue price of ₹949.

Post listing, the shares experienced significant downward pressure until March 2023, reaching an all-time low of ₹530. However, a notable turnaround occurred in the subsequent months, with a particularly robust upward momentum observed in November, marking a gain of 12.83%.

This positive trend continued into the following month, with an impressive rise of 22.52%. In the current month, the stock has shown a further increase of 7.51% so far. At current levels, the stock is just 6.21% away from its IPO price.

From November until now, the company's market capitalisation has surged by ₹1.82 lakh crore, reaching the current level of ₹5.62 lakh crore (based on the stock's trading price of ₹890 apiece as of 3:00 pm).

In December, the government granted a one-time exemption to LIC to achieve the required 25% minimum public shareholding (MPS) within 10 years. The company was originally required to meet the 25% MPS rule by 2027.

The government held a 96.5% stake in the company at the end of Q3 FY24, while retail investors and domestic institutional investors each held 2.4% and 1% stake, respectively.

In November, LIC introduced a new non-par product, LIC Jeevan Utsav, featuring a combination of limited pay (5–16 years) with lifelong income. Analysts suggest that the non-par segment is value-adding, and an increase in its share can enhance LIC’s overall margins.

Regarding financials, the company reported a net profit of ₹17,469 crore in H1FY24 as compared to a net profit of ₹16,635 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its new business premium (individual) for H1FY24 jumped 2.65% to ₹25,184 crore from ₹24,535 in H1FY23. New business premium is the premium due in the first policy year of a life insurance contract.

The assets under management (AUM) increased to ₹47,43,389 crore in H1FY24 as compared to ₹42,93,778 crore in the same period last year, registering an increase of 10.47% year on year.

