Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  LIC stock touches 900 mark for first time since listing; mcap jumps 1.82 lakh crore in less than 3 months
MintGenie

LIC stock touches 900 mark for first time since listing; mcap jumps 1.82 lakh crore in less than 3 months

A Ksheerasagar

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest life insurer, soared 5.30% in today's intraday to touch 900 apiece, a level not seen since its listing in May 2022.

The company reported a net profit of 17,469 crore in H1FY24 as compared to a net profit of 16,635 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest life insurer, soared 5.30% in today's intraday to touch 900 apiece, a level not seen since its listing in May 2022. This also represents the stock's new 52-week high. The insurance behemoth was listed on the Indian stock exchanges on May 17, 2022, at 875.25 apiece as compared to the issue price of 949.

Post listing, the shares experienced significant downward pressure until March 2023, reaching an all-time low of 530. However, a notable turnaround occurred in the subsequent months, with a particularly robust upward momentum observed in November, marking a gain of 12.83%.

This positive trend continued into the following month, with an impressive rise of 22.52%. In the current month, the stock has shown a further increase of 7.51% so far. At current levels, the stock is just 6.21% away from its IPO price.

Also Read: NALCO, Hindustan Copper shares gain up to 7% on India's first lithium exploration deal

From November until now, the company's market capitalisation has surged by 1.82 lakh crore, reaching the current level of 5.62 lakh crore (based on the stock's trading price of 890 apiece as of 3:00 pm).

In December, the government granted a one-time exemption to LIC to achieve the required 25% minimum public shareholding (MPS) within 10 years. The company was originally required to meet the 25% MPS rule by 2027.

The government held a 96.5% stake in the company at the end of Q3 FY24, while retail investors and domestic institutional investors each held 2.4% and 1% stake, respectively.

Also Read: Medi Assist IPO: Here are key risks to know before subscribing to issue

In November, LIC introduced a new non-par product, LIC Jeevan Utsav, featuring a combination of limited pay (5–16 years) with lifelong income. Analysts suggest that the non-par segment is value-adding, and an increase in its share can enhance LIC’s overall margins.

Regarding financials, the company reported a net profit of 17,469 crore in H1FY24 as compared to a net profit of 16,635 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its new business premium (individual) for H1FY24 jumped 2.65% to 25,184 crore from 24,535 in H1FY23. New business premium is the premium due in the first policy year of a life insurance contract.

Also Read: IRFC, RVNL, and Mazagon Dock jump up to 13% to their respective new highs

The assets under management (AUM) increased to 47,43,389 crore in H1FY24 as compared to 42,93,778 crore in the same period last year, registering an increase of 10.47% year on year.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.