Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  LIC raises stake in Asian Paints to 7% via open market. Details here

Saloni Goel

LIC increased its stake in Asian Paints to 7 per cent, according to an exchange filing on December 10.

Mint Image

LIC Shareholding: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) raised its stake in blue-chip firm Asian Paints to 7 per cent, the insurer informed via an exchange filing on Tuesday, December 10.

LIC, India's biggest domestic institutional investor (DII), held a 6.6 per cent stake in the paints manufacturer at the end of the September 2024 quarter.

More to come…

