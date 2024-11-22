LIC shareholding: Life Insurance Corporation raises stake in LTIMindtree. Details here

LIC shareholding: Insurance behemoth and India’s largest domestic institutional investor Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) raised stake in IT company LTIMindtree via open market purchases.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, LIC said it has increased its shareholding in equity shares of LTIMindtree from 1,49,06,665 to 2,08,34,009 i.e., 5.033% to 7.034% of the paid-up capital of the company.

LIC acquired the stake at an average price of ₹4,950.807 per share from March 20, 2024, to November 19, 2024.

The deal was in the ordinary course of action, said LIC in the exchange filing. The release came post market close on Thursday, November 21.

LTIMindtree stock gained nearly 1 per cent following the announcement. The stock was trading 0.39 per cent higher at ₹5,954.45 around 9.30 am. During the day, it hit a high of ₹5,981.