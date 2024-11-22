Life Insurance Corporation of India has boosted its shareholding in LTIMindtree, growing from 1,49,06,665 to 2,08,34,009 shares, which elevates its ownership from 5.033% to 7.034%.

LIC shareholding: Insurance behemoth and India’s largest domestic institutional investor Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) raised stake in IT company LTIMindtree via open market purchases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an exchange filing on Thursday, LIC said it has increased its shareholding in equity shares of LTIMindtree from 1,49,06,665 to 2,08,34,009 i.e., 5.033% to 7.034% of the paid-up capital of the company.

LIC acquired the stake at an average price of ₹4,950.807 per share from March 20, 2024, to November 19, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal was in the ordinary course of action, said LIC in the exchange filing. The release came post market close on Thursday, November 21.

LTIMindtree stock gained nearly 1 per cent following the announcement. The stock was trading 0.39 per cent higher at ₹5,954.45 around 9.30 am. During the day, it hit a high of ₹5,981.