Can LIC stock surge to ₹1,000 per share? Here's what Kotak estimates1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 02:01 PM IST
- LIC's dominance is unparalleled in the Indian life insurance sector, said brokerage Kotak
State-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) dominance is unparalleled in the Indian life insurance sector, with 37% APE market share in FY2022, as per domestic brokerage and research firm Kotak Institutional Equities, which has initiated its coverage on the stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started