State-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) dominance is unparalleled in the Indian life insurance sector, with 37% APE market share in FY2022, as per domestic brokerage and research firm Kotak Institutional Equities, which has initiated its coverage on the stock.

Kotak has initiated coverage on LIC shares with a Buy rating and a fair value (FV) of ₹1,000 apiece. Its margin expansion, driven by the shifting of the product mix by its unparalleled agency force, should boost VNB growth, even as overall medium-term APE growth will likely to be lower than private peers, as per the brokerage.

“The large unrealized equity gains (59% of FY2022 EV) should also support LIC’s embedded value (EV) but make it leveraged to capital market movements," the note stated.

LIC, despite ceding share to private players, has retained around 37% market share in individual APE in FY2022. Its enormous agency franchise remains the cornerstone of its success, driving 96% of individual NBP in FY2022, Kotak highlighted.

Though, key risks to LIC’s business stem from competition from private players that have a more diversified product mix and sourcing. A correction in the equity market can pose a significant risk to EV because of its large equity investment book, especially in the non-participating segment, as per analysts.

“Moreover, the high productivity of its agency force, coupled with the benefits of scale, drives cost leadership, while listed private peers largely depend on banks (44-65% of individual NBP) to drive their business. We remain positive about LIC’s ability to steer the product mix to the high-margin, non-par segment from the large share of the participating business," it said.

LIC share price has declined over 12% since its listing last year on the exchanges on May 17, 2022. The stock, which has been an underperformer, is currently trading over ₹720 per share level.

The brokerage expects LIC to deliver a VNB CAGR of 18% in FY2023-25E owing to an APE CAGR of 13% and 180 bps margin expansion. “Better economics for shareholders due to the 100% share in the non-par book and 10% (5% earlier) in the par book will likely support high growth in earnings."

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.