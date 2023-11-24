LIC shares jump 9.7%, logs biggest intraday gain since listing; here's why
Shares of LIC surged 9.7% during Friday's trade, hitting a 10-week high of ₹677.65 apiece, marking the largest intraday gain since listing in May 2022.
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest life insurer, experienced a robust intraday surge of 9.7% during Friday's trade, hitting a 10-week high of ₹677.65 apiece and also marking the largest intraday gain since listing in May 2022. During the trade, the stock hit a high of ₹682 apiece. This notable upswing followed LIC's target of achieving double-digit growth in new business premiums for FY24.
