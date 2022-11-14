LIC shares jump to see best intraday gain since listing as Q2 profit surges. Should you buy?1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 10:07 AM IST
- LIC reported a multifold jump in net profit at ₹15,952 crore in Q2 from ₹1,434 crore a year-ago
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged as much as 9% to ₹682 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening session, posting their best intra-day percentage gain since listing in May, after reporting a surge in profit for the second quarter ended September 2022.