“Long term investors should wait for the possible breakout looking at ₹700 levels on chart pattern. The insurance stock is expected to give strong upside movement after closing above ₹700 apiece levels. Currently, the stock has support at ₹630 but on breaching this support, LIC shares may go up to ₹580 levels. So, long-term investors are advised to wait for the breakout and breakdown. They should buy either at ₹600 apice levels keeping stop loss below ₹580 or above ₹700 levels keeping stop loss at ₹630 apiece levels," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.