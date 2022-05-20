LIC shares make a new low today. Good time to buy?

Highlighting the fundamentals of LIC shares, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The insurance giant, LIC Ltd. is currently trading below its IPO price. The issue was priced at a price to embedded value of 1.1x, which is at a discount compared to its domestic as well as global peers. This valuation discounts concerns with the company like losing market share to private players, lower profitability & revenue growth compared to private players, lower VNB margins and short term persistency ratios. However, we believe India's highly underserved life insurance market is still in its infancy and is well positioned to capitalize on the enormous growth potential. LIC has a number of competitive advantages, including a strong brand value, a massive network of agents, and an enviable distribution network." He said that investors with long term view can think of buying LIC shares around ₹800 as it is a good buying zone for insurance stock.