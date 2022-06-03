Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined in Friday's trading session to its lowest level since listing of ₹801 apiece on the BSE. LIC shares, that made stock market debut on May 17, 2022, are down more than 15% from its IPO issue price.

Earlier this week on Monday, the state-run insurance behemoth reported lower profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2022. LIC share price has declined over 3% on the last five trading sessions as compared to 0.8% rise in benchmark Sensex.

In its first earnings release post shares listing, LIC posted a 17% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,409 crore for Q4 from ₹2,917 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The total income of the insurer increased to ₹2,12,230 crore, from ₹1,90,098 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Brokerage Emkay in a note this week said it has initiated coverage on LIC shares with a neutral rating and a target price of ₹875. “While we appreciate LIC’s market-leading position and comfortable valuations, we prefer private sector peers that have better growth, profitability and therefore higher RoEV prospects," the note stated.