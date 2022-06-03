Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  LIC shares plunge to lowest level since listing

A security guard walks past logos of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) inside the BSE building in Mumbai, India. file photo
1 min read . 02:11 PM ISTLivemint

  • LIC share price today plunged to 801 apiece, its lowest level since listing

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined in Friday's trading session to its lowest level since listing of 801 apiece on the BSE. LIC shares, that made stock market debut on May 17, 2022, are down more than 15% from its IPO issue price. 

Earlier this week on Monday, the state-run insurance behemoth reported lower profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2022. LIC share price has declined over 3% on the last five trading sessions as compared to 0.8% rise in benchmark Sensex.

In its first earnings release post shares listing, LIC posted a 17% decline in consolidated net profit to 2,409 crore for Q4 from 2,917 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The total income of the insurer increased to 2,12,230 crore, from 1,90,098 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Brokerage Emkay in a note this week said it has initiated coverage on LIC shares with a neutral rating and a target price of 875. “While we appreciate LIC’s market-leading position and comfortable valuations, we prefer private sector peers that have better growth, profitability and therefore higher RoEV prospects," the note stated.

