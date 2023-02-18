LIC shares: Quant Mutual Fund raises stake in Jan 2023 despite Hindenburg rout
- Quant Mutual Fund shareholding in LIC surged from 0.08 per cent to 0.09 per cent in January 2023
Amid Gautam Adani-Hindenburg issue, most of the Adani group stocks including Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Enterprises shares, received heavy beating after the sell off trigger on 25th January 2023. However, this sell off hit shares of State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India as well. But, after the clarification issued by SBI and LIC, their stock prices have got stable now.
