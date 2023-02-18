LIC shares: Quant Mutual Fund raises stake in Jan 2023 despite Hindenburg rout

In reply to a Mint query after the Hindenburg Research report on Adani group companies, LIC said, "LIC's total holding under equity and debt is Rs. 35,917.31 crores as on 31.12.2022 under Adani group of companies. The total purchase value of equity, purchased over the last many years, under all the Adani group companies is Rs. 30,127 Crores and the market value for the same as at close of market hours on January 27th, 2023 was Rs.56,142 Crores. The total amount invested under Adani Group amounts to Rs. 36,474.78 Crores as on date. These investments have however been made over a period."

