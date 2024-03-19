LIC shares record third straight day of downturn, plummet 25% from peak
LIC's share price fell by 2.80% today, marking the third consecutive decline. Plans to raise wages by 17% for 1 lakh employees could lead to financial implications exceeding ₹4,000 crore annually. The stock is trading 25% below its peak.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest life insurer, witnessed a further 2.80% decline in its share price during today's trading session, settling at ₹879.50 per share. This drop marks the stock's third consecutive decline, resulting in an accumulated decrease of nearly 8.2% over the past three days.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started