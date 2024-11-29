LIC shares rise over 5% : Issues clarification on a acquisition buzz : Better place amidst IRDAI Bancassurance concerns

  • Stock Market Today: Life Insurance Corporation of India share price gained over 5% in the morning trades on Friday. The company issued clarification on an acquisition buzz. It also remain better placed among bancassurance concerns raised by IRDAI

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Life Insurance Corporation share price gains
Stock Market Today: Life Insurance Corporation share price gains(REUTERS)

Stock Market Today: Life Insurance Corporation of India share price gained over 5% in the morning trades on Friday. The company issued clarification on an acquisition buzz . LIC also remain better placed among bancassurance concerns raised by IRDAI.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price opened at 946.30 on the BSE on Friday, slightly higher than previous closing price of 939.55. The LIC share price thereafter gained further to 987.50 during the intraday trades which market gains of more than 5% 

Clarification on the acquisition buzz

Life Insurance Corporation of India issued clarification clarification that was sought from it by the stock exchanges with respect to the news item appearing in the mainstream media on November 28, 2024.  Certain news reports had appeared that Life Insurance Corporation of India is in talks to purchase a nearly 50% share in ManipalCigna Health Insurance as it looks to enter the rapidly expanding medical expense coverage market,

LIC nevertheless in its statement on the exchanges said that "Life Insurance Corporation of India evaluates and explores various strategic opportunities on an ongoing basis in various sectors including health insurance segment, for growth, diversification of its business and investment opportunities. At this stage, there is no material information / event that require disclosure. 

Bancassurance concerns by IRDAI

 The insurance companies however have seen their stock prices plummet on Thursday as news reports  pertaining to regulatory concerns around the level of insurance business being channeled through bancassurance arrangements appeared. 

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd share prices have declined up to 7% in two tradings sessions.

SBI Life clarified on the concerns stating that "At the outset, we would like to mention that IRDAI adopts a consultative process and seek feedback from all stakeholders which then is used to prepare the regulatory guidelines /articulate any concerns that the IRDAI may have with the industry.

SBI Life said that we would like to put on record, that as part of our regular interactions and consultations with the IRDAI, we have not been made aware of any such regulatory discussions around the level of insurance business being channelled through bancassurance arrangements.

(more to come)

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsLIC shares rise over 5% : Issues clarification on a acquisition buzz : Better place amidst IRDAI Bancassurance concerns

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

128.50
11:50 AM | 29 NOV 2024
5.35 (4.34%)

Adani Power share price

553.65
11:50 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-6.55 (-1.17%)

Tata Steel share price

144.55
11:50 AM | 29 NOV 2024
1.1 (0.77%)

Tata Motors share price

783.15
11:50 AM | 29 NOV 2024
3.3 (0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,045.20
11:46 AM | 29 NOV 2024
76.75 (7.93%)

Praj Industries share price

839.10
11:47 AM | 29 NOV 2024
43.2 (5.43%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

5,032.95
11:47 AM | 29 NOV 2024
136.5 (2.79%)

Laurus Labs share price

561.40
11:46 AM | 29 NOV 2024
9.95 (1.8%)
More from 52 Week High

Creditaccess Grameen share price

907.00
11:46 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-79.95 (-8.1%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

354.25
11:47 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-19.35 (-5.18%)

Triveni Turbines share price

764.55
11:44 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-32 (-4.02%)

Indian Overseas Bank share price

52.77
11:47 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-1.84 (-3.37%)
More from Top Losers

Adani Energy Solutions share price

791.15
11:47 AM | 29 NOV 2024
63.8 (8.77%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,045.20
11:46 AM | 29 NOV 2024
76.75 (7.93%)

Piramal Pharma share price

263.00
11:47 AM | 29 NOV 2024
17.4 (7.08%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan share price

949.80
11:47 AM | 29 NOV 2024
55.65 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,355.00-180.00
    Chennai
    77,361.00-180.00
    Delhi
    77,513.00-180.00
    Kolkata
    77,365.00-180.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.