 LIC shares surge to new heights, breach ₹1000 mark with a 8.8% jump | Mint
Mon Feb 05 2024 11:51:57
LIC shares surge to new heights, breach ₹1000 mark with a 8.8% jump
LIC shares surge to new heights, breach ₹1000 mark with a 8.8% jump

 A Ksheerasagar

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest life insurer, soared 8.8% in today's intraday, crossing the ₹1000 level for the first time, touching a record high of ₹1,028 apiece.

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest life insurer, soared 8.8% in today's intraday, crossing the 1000 level for the first time, touching a record high of 1,028 apiece.

Following a subdued performance post-listing, LIC shares experienced a notable upswing in November, concluding with a substantial gain of 12.83%. This positive trend continued into the next two months, with an impressive rise of 22.52% in December and 14% in January.

On January 23, the company's shares exceeded the IPO price of 949 per share, marking a notable milestone post-listing. Since then, the stock has maintained its upward momentum, consistently achieving fresh record highs. This sustained surge has proven to be rewarding for early shareholders who have retained their positions since the listing.

(Please note that this is a developing story, and updates will be provided shortly

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 11:36 AM IST
