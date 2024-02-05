LIC shares surge to new heights, breach ₹1000 mark with a 8.8% jump
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest life insurer, soared 8.8% in today's intraday, crossing the ₹1000 level for the first time, touching a record high of ₹1,028 apiece.
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest life insurer, soared 8.8% in today's intraday, crossing the ₹1000 level for the first time, touching a record high of ₹1,028 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started