LIC stock crosses ₹700 mark after 11 months; what lies ahead?
LIC has introduced a new non-par product, LIC Jeevan Utsav, featuring a combination of limited pay (5–16 years) with lifelong income. Non-par is a value-adding segment, and an increase in the share of non-par can boost LIC’s overall margins.
Following a subdued performance post listing, LIC shares experienced a notable upswing in November, concluding with a substantial gain of 12.83%, marking the most significant monthly increase for the stock since its debut in May 2022. In the previous trading session, the stock crossed the ₹700 mark after 11 months, finishing the trade at ₹719.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started