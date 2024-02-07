LIC stock hits new life-time high, outshines CY23 performance in just 27 sessions
Shares of LIC reached a new lifetime high of ₹1,048 apiece, maintaining upward momentum for the fourth consecutive trading session. The company's market capitalisation reached ₹6.61 lakh crore, making it the sixth-largest listed company in India.
In a remarkable rally, shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) registered a new lifetime high of ₹1,048 apiece in today's trade, maintaining their strong upward momentum for the fourth consecutive trading session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started