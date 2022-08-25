LIC shares in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 08:09 AM IST
- LIC board had announced dividend payment of ₹1.50 per equity share after its meeting held on 30th May 2022
Stock in focus: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India or LIC stock will be in focus today as shares of insurance behemoth are going to trade ex-dividend on Thursday. In its previous exchange filing, LIC of India has informed Indian exchanges that the board of directors of the insurance company has approved dividend payment of ₹1.50 per equity share to its shareholders for the financial year 2021-22. The company board also fixed 26th August 2022 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for dividend payment.