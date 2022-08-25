LIC shares in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today. Details here

The LIC IPO was launched in May 2022 at a price band of ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. Shares of the insurance behemoth had a discounted listing as it listed on BSE at ₹867.20 whereas it listed on NSE at ₹872 apiece, around 8 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹949 per equity share. After listing, LIC share price has made life-time high of ₹918.95 apiece levels on NSE whereas it has made its life-time low of ₹650 per share on NSE. This means, allottees of the LIC shares have remained in loss since its listing as the LIC shares are yet to go past its upper price band of ₹949.