LIC stock rallies 2% after company receives refund order worth ₹21,740 crore from Income Tax Dept
The LIC stock opened at ₹1,068 per share on Monday's trading session, up by 2.7 percent from previous close at ₹1,039 per share on Friday last week.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India shares saw a notable uptick of over 2 percent. This surge followed the insurer's announcement of receiving refund orders amounting to ₹21,740 crore, pertaining to the period from 2012 to 2019.
