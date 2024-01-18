Markets
LIC takes some money out of Adani stocks
Summary
- The state-run insurance giant sold shares in three Adani group companies totalling ₹3,816 crore in the December quarter amid volatility in the stocks
Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) sold shares in three Adani group companies totalling ₹3,816 crore in the December quarter amid volatility in the stocks of the ports-to-renewable energy conglomerate, data from stock exchanges showed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more