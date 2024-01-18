LIC takes some money out of Adani stocks

Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) sold shares in three Adani group companies totalling ₹3,816 crore in the December quarter amid volatility in the stocks of the ports-to-renewable energy conglomerate, data from stock exchanges showed.

Despite this sale, the value of LIC’s investment in Adani group companies has risen almost 54% from ₹36,470 crore on 30 January 2023 to ₹56,073.64 crore on 17 January 2024, as shares gained during the period. During the third quarter, LIC also bought shares in Ambuja Cements Ltd worth ₹20.3 lakh.

“This reduction in specific stakes by LIC likely aligns with a cautious approach in anticipation of the uncertain market conditions expected during the Union elections," said Atul Parakh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bigul, an online investment and trading firm. “Additionally, the subsequent recovery and surge in Adani stock prices post-crisis presented an opportune moment for LIC to realize profits."

In Q3, LIC sold a little more than 37 million shares across flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL). The insurer’s stake dipped from 4.23% in the September quarter to 3.93% in December in Adani Enterprises, from 9.07% to 7.86% in APSEZ, and from 3.68% to 3% in AESL.

“The recent volatility in Adani stocks, coupled with strategic portfolio adjustments, could have prompted LIC to reduce its exposure in the group," said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, a stock market and investment management firm.

In terms of the number of shares offloaded, LIC sold the most shares—26 million—in APSEZ, at a volume weighted average price (VWAP) of ₹875.42, fetching ₹2,289.6 crore. Interestingly, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised their stake in APSEZ from 13.97% to 14.86% in the same period.

The next highest was in AESL, where the insurer sold 7.66 million shares at a VWAP of ₹865.45, realizing ₹662.73 crore. FPIs also marginally reduced their stake in AESL from 18.63% to 18.52% in the same period.

The least number of shares—3.47 million—were offloaded in Adani Enterprises, at a VWAP of ₹2,488.18, fetching LIC ₹863.53 crore. Here, too, FPIs increased their stake from 18.19% to 18.32% in the same period.

In the March quarter of fiscal year 2023 (Q4FY23), LIC had hiked its stakes marginally in four group companies, including Adani Enterprises (4.23% to 4.26%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (1.28% to 1.36%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (5.96% to 6.02%) and Adani Transmission (3.65% to 3.68%).

Adani Transmission was renamed Adani Energy Solutions in July last year.

According to a market participant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, LIC’s stake hikes following the Hindenburg crisis were viewed critically in certain market circles, but the recovery in Adani shares and the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was the competent authority to investigate the allegations by New York-based short seller Hindenburg Research have proved them wrong.

Sebi has completed its investigation in 22 out of 24 matters pertaining to the allegations, and said it has not found any evidence of wrongdoing.

The past year has been a roller-coaster ride for the 10 listed companies of the Adani group, with their performance marked by both highs and lows. While some, like Adani Power and APSEZ, soared with returns exceeding 50%, others like Adani Wilmar Ltd and Ambuja Cements faced headwinds, clocking negative returns.

Despite such a mixed bag, the overall sentiment remained bullish, propelling the group’s combined market capitalization to new heights. This remarkable upswing, coupled with a series of strategic acquisitions, has also lifted founder chairman Gautam Adani higher in the ranking of India’s richest businessmen.