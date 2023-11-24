LIC trims stake in Engineers India by 2%, now holds 3%
Engineers India, owned by the Government of India, operates under the control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). On September 05, the stock surged by approximately 1.4%, reaching an all-time high of ₹167.30 per share.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has trimmed its stake in Engineers India, a leading global engineering consultancy and EPC company, by about 2% through open market.
