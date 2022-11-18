LIC trims stake in large-cap pharma stock despite 20% YTD return1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 11:33 AM IST
Despite mutual funds raising their shareholding in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries during July to September 2022 quarter, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has cut down its stake in the large-cap pharma stock during second quarter of the current financial year. As per the shareholding pattern of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, LIC has trimmed its stake in the company from 5.49 per cent to 4.38 per cent. Mutual funds raised their stake in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries from 11.84 per cent to 12.22 per cent during Q2FY23.