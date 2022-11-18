LIC trims stake in large-cap pharma stock despite 20% YTD return

LIC shareholding in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

As mentioned above, in shareholding pattern of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, LIC holds 10,51,66,136 Sun Pharma shares, which is 4.38 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2022 quarter, LIC used to hold 13,16,69,295 Sun Pharma shares, which was 5.49 per cent of total paid up capital of this large-cap pharma company. This means, the insurance company trimmed its stake in Sun Pharma during Q2FY23 by selling out 2,65,03,159 Sun Pharma shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company.