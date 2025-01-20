LIC trims stake in National Fertilizers, sells over 2% stake

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), India's largest domestic institutional investor, has reduced its stake in National Fertilisers Limited, as reported in the company's filing.

Saloni Goel, Nishant Kumar
Updated20 Jan 2025, 02:28 PM IST
LIC trims stake in National Fertilizers, sells over 2% stake(Agencies)

India's biggest domestic institutional investor, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), slashed its stake in fertiliser company National Fertilisers Limited (NFL).

According to an exchange filing by National Fertilizers, LIC has reduced its stake in the company. Previously, LIC held 3,56,02,539 shares, representing a 7.26 per cent stake. Following the sale of 1,00,82,326 shares (equivalent to a 2.06 per cent stake), LIC's holding now stands at 2,55,20,213 shares, representing a 5.20 per cent stake in National Fertilizers.

According to the exchange filing, the insurance behemoth bought and offloaded shares of National Fertilizers in several tranches between October 6, 2023, and January 17, 2025.

NFL share price declined about a per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, January 20. The stock opened at 111.35 against its previous close of 110.55 and declined 0.81 per cent to an intraday low of 109.65.

The stock has remained muted over the last year, rising by 1.6 per cent till January 17 close.

Shares of the company hit a 52-week low of 83 on March 14, followed by a 52-week high of 169.95 on July 23 last year.

In November last year, the PSU announced its entry into nano-liquid urea production.

"Shall be making forays in nano urea by launching its latest and ultra-effective variant using cutting edge nanotechnology at its Nangal plant," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said it will manufacture 1.5 lakh 500ml bottles per day with the new variant at its Nangal plant.

The Navratna company posted a consolidated net profit of 12.07 crore for the quarter ended September 2024. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 87.10 crore. Even for Q1FY25, the company reported a loss of 8.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:20 Jan 2025, 02:28 PM IST
