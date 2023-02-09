In the ongoing earnings season, many highly tracked companies will be reporting their earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23) on Thursday, February 9, 2023, which includes firms like LIC, Hindalco, Zomato, IRCTC, HAL among various others.

Shares of Zomato rose for second straight session ahead of the Q3 results, rallying more than 4% to 56 apiece on the BSE in early deals, gaining over 16% in the last two trading sessions.

Domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal in a note on Wednesday said that key triggers for Zomato could be “Zomato with its large strong footprint across 23 countries, is well placed to benefit from the immense potential in the food delivery industry. It’s food delivery gross order value (GOV) grew by 23% YoY in Q2FY23 led by healthy ~200% YoY growth in Hyperpure business. Management has guided for EBITDA breakeven for ex- Blinkit business by Q2FY24. Management in its recent commentary indicated that the firm is working to enhance its profitability."

Meanwhile, shares of Hindalco, IRCTC, HAL were also trading with marginal gains ahead of their respective results for the October-December period due later on Thursday.

Novelis, Hindalco‘s subsidiary, posted an EBITDA of $341 mn, down 33% YoY and EBITDA/t of $376, down 31% YoY. “Novelis expects EBITDA/t to improve from $376 in 3Q to $400+ in 4Q and then gradually to its medium-term guidance of ~$525. Cost pass-through to customers will come into effect from Jan and Apr, and the recent moderation in energy and freight costs should help too," highlighted brokerage Jeffeires in a note earlier this week.

Important earnings to track today -

Aurobindo Pharma

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Zomato

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Hindalco

MRF

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Lupin

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC),

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

Voltas

United Breweries

Stock market today

Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty were trading almost flat, dragged in index heavyweights Maruti, Tata Motors and Reliance industries amid mixed global cues. In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE index was trading 21 points higher at 60,685 in early deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 0.05% to 17,863.