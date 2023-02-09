Domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal in a note on Wednesday said that key triggers for Zomato could be “Zomato with its large strong footprint across 23 countries, is well placed to benefit from the immense potential in the food delivery industry. It’s food delivery gross order value (GOV) grew by 23% YoY in Q2FY23 led by healthy ~200% YoY growth in Hyperpure business. Management has guided for EBITDA breakeven for ex- Blinkit business by Q2FY24. Management in its recent commentary indicated that the firm is working to enhance its profitability."

