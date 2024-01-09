LIC-backed multibagger small-cap stock Integra Essentia hits record high
LIC has earned over ₹3 crore from this multibagger penny stock in the last three months
Multibagger stock: After remaining in base-building mode throughout the year 2023, Integra Essentia shares came out of the consolidation phase ahead of the new year 2024. This LIC-backed penny stock bottomed out at ₹5.50 per share level in the second fortnight of December 2023. After ushering in the new year 2024, this small-cap stock under ₹10 has been touching record highs regularly. However, it seems that the penny stock still has some upside potential.
