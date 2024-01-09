Multibagger stock: After remaining in base-building mode throughout the year 2023, Integra Essentia shares came out of the consolidation phase ahead of the new year 2024. This LIC-backed penny stock bottomed out at ₹5.50 per share level in the second fortnight of December 2023. After ushering in the new year 2024, this small-cap stock under ₹10 has been touching record highs regularly. However, it seems that the penny stock still has some upside potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Integra Essential share price today opened upside at ₹12.30 apiece level on NSE and went on to touch a new lifetime high of ₹12.85 per share within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell. While climbing to a new lifetime high, this LIC-backed stock went on to hit a 10 per cent upper circuit as well. In the year 2024, this penny stock under ₹10 has emerged as one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market. It has hit the circuit on all trade sessions in 2024. It touched the upper circuit on all trade sessions in 2024 except on 5th January 2024. On 5th January 2024, this LIC-backed penny stock touched a lower circuit.

LIC shareholding in Integra Essentia As per the shareholding pattern of Integra Essentia for the July to September 2023 quarter, LIC holds 48,59,916 Integra Essentia shares, which is 1.06 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. The shareholding pattern of the multibagger penny stock for Q3FY24 is still awaited.

LIC earns ₹ 3.13 crore from Integra Essentia in Q3 In the last three months, Integra Essentia share price has risen from ₹6.40 to ₹12.85 per share level, logging a ₹6.45 per share rise in this time. This means LIC has earned ₹3.13 crore from Integra Essentia in the last three months ( ₹6.45 x 48,59,916).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

