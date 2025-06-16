LIC-backed NBFC raises ₹2,000 crores via QIP; Quant Mutual Fund ups stake to 5.96%

Capri Global Capital shares fell more than 5% during the early part of Monday's trading session; however, the stock has bounced back in the latter half of the session today. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Capri Global Capital shares highly volatile counter witnessing sharp swings on both sides.

After a gap-down start today, the stock recovered to trade flat. The recent low near ₹150 acts as strong support, while a breakout above ₹185 and the 200DMA could trigger positive momentum. Traders should wait for a decisive move beyond the ₹150– ₹185 range.

Capri Global Capital share price today opened at ₹167.65 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹172.60 per share, and an intraday low of ₹161.50 per share.

As per shareholding pattern public shareholder for the quarter ending 12 June 2025 on the BSE, Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) holds 7.89% stake in Capri Global Capital. Sbi Life Insurance Co too holds 2.97% stake in the firm. In its most recent filing, the company announced that Quant Mutual Fund raised its stake to 5.96% from 1.53%.

Qualified Institutions Placement (QIPs) The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has announced that it successfully completed its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), raising primary equity capital of ₹2,000 crores by issuing approximately 136.5 million shares to institutional buyers.

The QIP Committee, authorized by the Board, met on June 12, 2025, to determine the pricing and allocation for the QIP.

As stated in an exchange filing, this is the company's first QIP in the past ten years. The offering received an enthusiastic response from a diverse group of institutional investors, including both foreign and domestic long-only funds, mutual funds, and insurance companies such as Quant Mutual Fund, 3P Investment, BlackRock, Think Investments, Allspring Global Investments, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SBI General Insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, TATA AIF, and many other long-only investors, underscoring the company's execution and technological capabilities, strong governance, and long-term vision.

“The successful QIP marks a significant milestone in Company’s growth journey. The capital raised will enable us to capitalise on growth opportunities across key lending verticals, expand our geographical presence, invest in AI & data science capabilities and strengthen our capital base,” said Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of the company.