LIC-backed penny stock Integra Essentia sets record date for issuance of 1:1 bonus shares
Bonus shares 2024: Integra Essentia board has set 11th January 2024 as record date for finalising list of eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares
Bonus shares 2024: Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd are one of the LIC-backed penny stocks listed on Dalal Street. The board of directors of this penny stock has fixed 11th January 2024 as record date for issuance of bonus shres. The small-cap company has already declared issuance og bonus shraes to eligible shareholders in 1:1 ratio.
