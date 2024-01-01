Bonus shares 2024: Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd are one of the LIC-backed penny stocks listed on Dalal Street. The board of directors of this penny stock has fixed 11th January 2024 as record date for issuance of bonus shres. The small-cap company has already declared issuance og bonus shraes to eligible shareholders in 1:1 ratio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Integra Essentia bonus share record date Informing Indian stock market exchanges about bonus shares record date, Integra Essentia said, "This is to inform that in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, January 11, 2024 as the Record Date for the following purpose: Bonus Issue of Equity Shares, 1:1 Bonus Issue of 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each for every 1 (One) existing equity shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each."

Integra Essentia bonus share details The abovementioned Bonus Issue was recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, November 27, 2023 and subsequently approval of the members have already been obtained through postal ballot on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Integra Essentia had informed Indian exchanges about issuance of bonus shares saying, "In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia considered and approved: Issuance of Bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1 : 1 i.e. 01 (One) equity share of Rs. 1/- each for every 1 (One) equity shares of Rs. 1/- each held by the eligible shareholders of the Company as on record date, subject to shareholders and other statutory approvals." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC shareholding in Integra Essentia As per the shareholding pattern of Integra Essentia for July to September 2023 quarter, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India holds 48,59,916 Integra Essentia shares, which is 1.06 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

