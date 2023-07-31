LIC-backed small-cap stock below 20 hits 52-week high. Do you own?

Small-cap stock below ₹20: Orient Green Power Company shares have been in uptrend after ushering in new financial year 2023-24. The small-cap stock remained in base building mode in January to March 2023 quarter, but after bottoming out at the end of March, this LIC-backed stock has been rising to a new 52-week on a regular basis. The small-cap stock below ₹20 opened with an upside gap on Monday and went on to hit a new 52-week high of ₹14.25 apiece on NSE, logging around 10 per cent rise from its Friday close of ₹12.95 apiece on NSE. After climbing to a new 52-week peak, the small-cap stock has hit 52-week high on three out of last five sessions.

