LIC-owned multibagger NBFC stock to be in focus on Tuesday after allotment of NCDs worth ₹350 crore — Details here

Multibagger stock: Poonawalla Fincorp shares will be the focus of stock market investors on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, after the non-banking financial company's (NBFC) board of directors approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹350 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp disclosed that the board approved the allotment of 35,000 secured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures with a face value of ₹1 lakh apiece, amounting to ₹350 crore.

“We hereby inform you that the Finance Committee vide resolution dated 20 August 2025, as authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company has approved allotment of 35,000 secured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of the face value of ₹1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh each), amounting to ₹350,00,00,000 (Rupees Three Hundred and Fifty Crore only), through private placement,” the company informed BSE through the filings.

The filing data also showed that the tenure of the allotted non-convertible debentures will be for two years and six months from the date of allotment. Hence, the NCDs will mature on 25 February 2028, with an interest rate of 7.52% per annum.

If the interest or principal amount is not paid on time, the NBFC will pay a 2% coupon/interest over and above the set interest rate during the delay period.

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Trend Poonawalla Fincorp shares closed 0.41% higher at ₹467.40 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹465.50 at the previous stock market close. The company announced its NCD allotment update after the market operating hours on 25 August 2025.

Shares of the NBFC company have given stock market investors more than 1,046% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 15% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Poonawalla Fincorp shares have gained 48.90% in 2025 and are trading 13.16% higher in the last one-month period on the Indian stock market.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹483.35 on 4 July 2025, while the 52-week low level at ₹267.25 on 4 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹36,416.13 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 25 August 2025.

